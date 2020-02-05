SEBRING — Ryan Jamal Nowell, 28, of Avon Park has an arraignment today at 1 p.m. in front of Circuit Court Judge Anthony Ritenour.
He faces charges under traffic citations for leaving the scene of a recent Avon Park crash without giving information and for driving without a license. His arrest reports from the Highlands County Clerk of Courts, however, do not state he just got out of prison after 10 years of a 20-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter.
That wreck was on July 9, 2010, in/around Destin. News reports at the time stated that at 1:15 a.m. that day, Nowell was eastbound on U.S. 98 when his car rear-ended another car, causing a four-car chain-reaction wreck.
Nowell then threw his car in reverse and hit a fifth car, and then fled the scene through an adjacent parking lot.
An Okaloosa County deputy saw the damaged car and tried to pull him over, but Nowell accelerated through a red light, and then ran another light, hitting a pickup. Nowell’s car rolled over the median into oncoming traffic, where an SUV T-boned the car.
The wreck killed Nowell’s passenger, 19-year-old Travis James Bowers.
Highlands News-Sun reports in 2010 indicate the teens were both residents of Sebring at the time of the crash, but were in the Panhandle helping with an oil cleanup.
Nowell currently resides in Avon Park.
Travis Bowers mother, Deborah Bowers-Drummond, is livid and distraught to find out Nowell wrecked again, so soon after parole, and that he made bail instead of being sent immediately back to prison.
“I allowed the State Attorney’s Office to split his sentence,” Bowers-Drummond said. “I thought he would make amends after 10 years.”
Bowers-Drummond, who gets alerts on changes in his status from the Florida state victim’s alert system, said he was paroled on Dec. 27. This most recent wreck took place at 3:33 a.m. Jan 20, less than a month later, on County Road 64, south of County Road 17A.
Highlands County deputies found a Ford Escape with front-end damage facing southeast at that spot with no driver present and an Ford F150 pickup with left-side damage facing west on the south shoulder.
Deputies learned the SUV driver had run, but they found, detained and identified him as Nowell.
Wauchula resident Bruce Edward Eaton, 49, told deputies his F150 was eastbound on CR 64 when the southbound SUV, without headlights on, ran a stop sign and hit him. Eaton also said the driver of the Escape looked nervous, saying he didn’t have a licence and that “he couldn’t go back to jail,” reports said.
Allegedly, Eaton saw the other driver pour out a can of Busch beer, and deputies did find an empty Busch beer can at the scene. Deputies smelled alcohol inside the Escape and saw blood on the deployed airbag.
When deputies asked him about injuries, Nowell allegedly said he was walking down the road and a dog bit him.
He told a Highlands County deputy sheriff he had drunk three or four Busch beers that night, but when they tested him he passed a field sobriety test, reports said.
He was arrested on the above traffic violations, but bonded out of jail. Bowers-Drummond doesn’t understand how Nowell was let out instead of having his parole violated on the spot.
“This has slipped through the cracks,” Bowers-Drummond said. “There is no closure when you have to put a child in the ground.”
She said she feels no more closure after his sentencing than she feels now.
“I will not sit by and let this monster walk the streets and be a menace,” she said.