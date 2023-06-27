An alleged hit and run has Sebring police seeking an older man driving an older model convertible.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said police received a report on Saturday morning that a white older-model Chevrolet convertible allegedly ran into the back of a silver 2022 Hyundai Sonata in a left turn lane on U.S. 27.
Reports are that the Sonata driver was waiting for the red arrow to change at the Hammock Road intersection when she was hit from behind. Allegedly, when she got out to check the damage, her car was hit again.
Hart said she described the driver of the white car with a beige vinyl top as an elderly white male wearing a ball cap and having a short beard.
Reportedly, when the light changed and she turned onto Hammock Road, she pulled over to the side of Hammock to check damage and met with the other driver, but he allegedly drove on.
Hart said she was not able to get a license number. Either no other drivers witnessed the incident or they chose not to stop.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5108.