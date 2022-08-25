SEBRING — The man caught Tuesday after an alleged hit and run crash also allegedly had drugs on him.
In addition to a charge of failing to stop or remain at a crash scene involving death or personal injury, 32-year-old Samuel Garcia II of Sebring is also facing charges of careless driving, driving with a license suspended/revoked and possession of methamphetamine.
The crash took place just before noon Tuesday on U.S. 27 at Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard. Arrest reports state that the Florida Highway Patrol arrived to find a green Ford F-150 in the left/inside lane with severe front-end damage and a red sport-utility vehicle (SUV) further up the road on the right shoulder with severe rear end damage.
A driver informed law enforcement that the driver of the green Ford had fled, reports said.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports from Tuesday stated that deputies brought in a K-9 unit, which tracked Garcia to the area of the main entrance of AdventHealth Sebring, just west of the crash site.
Deputies found, caught and arrested Garcia, crash reports said, and turned him over to the FHP trooper, who reportedly identified him from his Florida identification card, and then read him his Miranda rights.
A search prior to taking him to the Highlands County Jail allegedly produced a wallet, a vape pen and a small clear plastic Baggie containing a white crystalline substance, named in reports as methamphetamine.
He was reportedly taken to jail without incident.