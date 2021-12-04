One of the things I do at the end of the year is set goals. These are like New Year’s resolutions, in that I have very good intentions at the start but don’t always follow through.
One area in my goal setting is writing. I keep track of how much I write daily on a lovely spreadsheet that someone else created and kindly shared.
In 2020 I’d managed to eke out around 116,000 words. Given it was the year of the pandemic and that I’d struggled with the writing the first part of the year, which wasn’t a bad number. Not a great number, but not a bad number.
I’d been writing every day since the end of June 2020. I figured if I kept that up in 2021, I could get to 200,000 words for the year. It broke down to writing 548 words each day – about a half hour’s work for me.
So, I set that for my goal. Helping it was another goal – to write a short story a week for 52 weeks. I figured the pressure of having to create new fiction each week would help me get to the chair every day and get those 548 words done.
I started Jan. 1st, 2021. At the time, I had set my minimum wordcount per day to 250 words. This was for bad days when getting to the keyboard was especially challenging. In 2020, I started my daily wordcount with no minimum, which explains the one day I only ground out 69 words. But I digress.
As I began in 2021, I found myself passing 250 words more often than not. This wasn’t a terrible thing. It led me to finally tweak up my minimum wordcount to five hundred words, where it sits today.
Writing every day – including a short story that had to be turned in by midnight Las Vegas time – taught me a few things. One big one is that I tend to procrastinate (shouldn’t have been a news alert) and was frantically writing late on Sunday nights to meet my deadline.
Those Sundays also upped my wordcount considerably. In fact, by April 30, 2021, I’d already written over 100,000 words – halfway there.
That was encouraging. I kept at it, no matter what else was going on in my life. I always found that 20-30 minutes somewhere in the day to write. More and more stories were saved in my “completed short stories” folder. So many stories I can’t tell you what half of them are about – I have to go back and look at them to know.
I hit 200,000 words on Aug. 20, 2021.
I’d made my goal with time to spare. What next?
I wondered if I could get another 100,000 words in before the year was up. It seemed possible. I decided to give it a shot and see what happened. Worst thing would be I didn’t hit it, but I’d still have over 200,000 new words for the year, which was nothing to sneeze at.
So, I kept at it. Word after word after word. To my surprise, it appeared 300,000 was coming up faster than expected. Was that possible? I would have been happy for it to hit on New Year’s Eve. But as the days went on, it was apparent I had the chance to hit it much sooner.
On Nov. 30, 2021, my wordcount for the year stood at 300,485 words. To my delight, not only did I make my goal, but I also have a whole month to add words to it.
So, I’ve made my first goal for the year, added to it, and made that. What now?
Well, keep writing. I still have four short stories to go to complete that goal. So, I still have something to shoot for. Will I make it? Stay tuned.