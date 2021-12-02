SEBRING — Citrus growers got some good and bad news this week in the fight against citrus greening.
First, they learned that a study at the Citrus Research and Education Center (CREC) by Arnold Schumann might have a new way to protect trees from citrus huanglongbing (HLB), also called citrus greening disease.
The trial, as reported by Citrus Industry magazine, combines the use of individual protective covers (called “IPCs” or “mesh bags”) with HLB tolerant trees. The bags placed around the trees should protect them against the Asian citrus psyllid, which carries the disease, and give the trees a growth spurt, enough to fight off the disease more effectively once the bags are removed.
If successful, the method might get trees into a productive size before their growth gets slowed down by HLB.
“In my experience, when you grow trees like this with hydroponics, in the second year they bear fruit. It’s quite amazing,” Schumann said. “The sooner you can pay back your loans and things, the better. Early money is great.”
The study also includes a more-densely populated grove than normal: 871 trees per acre.
Unfortunately, the same magazine issue reported that the disease has reached into the Panhandle. A Tallahassee homeowner found symptoms on a backyard Sumatra tree in early November. The Leon County extension horticulture agent confirmed it and told the homeowner to remove the tree, which the owner promised to do after Thanksgiving.
“Right now, there is no silver bullet, no magic bullet that will cure greening,” said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, an area that has gained in citrus percentage thanks to aggressive local planting and extensive development in other counties. “You just have to live and deal with it.”
Not unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reminded people to monitor and maintain their immune system, Royce said HLB has prompted growers to do the same for their trees, to ensure that HLB doesn’t weaken the tree to other diseases.
“You’re growing a tree under the pressure of the disease,” Royce added. “Greening takes the tree out because other things take hold.”
Highlands County Citrus Agent Lourdes Perez Cordero said growers have paid close attention to their trees’ soil, water and fertilizer needs to ensure trees have enough of what they need to maintain the best health. While pesticides, oils and even predatory wasps have been used to control the psyllid, growers have turned toward citrus health.
“You can still have good production if you maintain the health of the tree,” Perez Cordero said.