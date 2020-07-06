SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre held their annual Patriotic Revue on Saturday, July 4 on the Blackman Stage. This show offers something new each year so it’s always fresh and exciting. This year’s show directed by Tom Staik, was another great success.
Families and friends gathered to show their community spirit while watching an enjoyable holiday show. Limited food and beverage service was available.
For those not quite ready to attend a show at the theater, even though safety precautions were practiced during the event, the show was available as a live stream option at no charge. This made the show accessible to many more people in the community.
The show began with the cast singing the “Star Spangled Banner.” Some of the older youth from the Summer Institute program were part of the cast. Larissa Meagher, already a veteran at HLT as an actor, vocalist and director, sang “God Bless America.”
She is a current recipient of the Jane Lou Buck Scholarship program. At this time she is doing her studies remotely in her collegiate theater program. Today’s event was a fundraiser for this scholarship program.
Other soloists included Tony Toler (“I Was Born Free”), Marcus Conerly (“Citizen Soldier”), Cassady Hitt (“Traveling Soldier”), Tracy Schuknecht (“Blowin’ in the Wind”) and Aslan Smith (“Back in the USA”) on acoustic guitar.
The Summer Institute participants included Giovanni Rae, Corin Smith, Rilian Smith, Mady D’Espies, Alysia Anders, Hunter Cummins, Hailey McDonough, Elianna Hagen and Aidan Curbelo.
The final number was the patriotic salute to the armed forces. Guests who served were asked to stand and be recognized.
Paul Hinman was there with his wife Sandy and friend Nadine Tedstone.
“I served in the US Army for 29 years. After that I worked for the sheriff’s department and retired after 22 years.”
“We’re so excited to get out a see the show this afternoon on July 4th,” said Tedstone.
All of the proceeds from food and refreshment sales, the 50/50 drawing and donations benefit the scholarship fund which has a goal of raising $7,500 this year. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated and help nurture our local talent.
For more information on upcoming shows and events, please visit the HLT website at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org.