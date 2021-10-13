SEBRING — The red carpet was rolled out outside Highlands Lakeside Theatre (HLT) to welcome actors and guests to the 2020-2021 season Zenon Awards. This is a special night for all as there is entertainment, refreshments, skits, singers and even a sneak peek at the first show of the upcoming season.
Elegantly dressed people mingled before the show in Anthony’s Lounge, hugging their friends and talking about their shows on stage. This was a night to celebrate and honor our fine talented artists at HLT.
The Zenon Awards are sponsored by the Zenon and Marilyn Hansen Foundation.
Co-hosts Larry Moore and Rodger Smith were hilarious and kept the program moving along with their quick humor. In between awards there were several musical numbers by the Zenon Youth Ensemble. There were also some duos (Marcus Conerly and Gio Rae; Margaret and Andrew Macbeth; Val Crow and Jordan Thomfohrde; Kayla Clay and Josh McGee; Amanda Mercer and Larissa Meagher) and some solo artists.
A group of actors from the shows of the season put on a very funny skit titled “How Do You Solve a Problem Like Valentino?” If you saw all of the shows, it made sense and had everyone laughing.
And now … drum roll please … here are the Zenon Award winners …
Outstanding Technical Production (2 winners) – “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” (Brady Spenser, Mattie Bond and Alysia Anders) and “The Sound of Music” (Tom Staik).
Outstanding Artistic Production (2 winners) – “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” and “Mathilda” (Hannah Summers) and “Matilda” (Jen Westergom and Cassady Hitt).
Best Costume Design – “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” (Kris Juve and Rachel Moore). The costumes from this amazing show are on display at the Highland Art League’s Museum of the Arts (MoTA) right next door to HLT. Please visit their website for dates and times exhibit is open for viewing (www.highlandsartleague.org).
Best Set Design – “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” – (Jen Westergom). “There were so many projects, so many people working on different sets, everyone who swung a hammer, thank you!”
Outstanding Special Event – “Liv After Death” (screenplay by Laura Wade and directed by Tom Staik).
Board Service Awards – (Nelly Ford and Rodger Smith). “It’s a great honor,” said Smith. “During this past year things got difficult, but with the love from HLT, we all got through it.”
Jane Lou Buck Lifetime Achievement Award – (Art Harriman). “The theater has been a rock to me in good times and bad.”
Best Production Coordinator – “Matilda” (Tom Staik) – “I will do anything to help Tracy (Schkunecht). I also thank her daughter Harley for her assistance.”
Best Stage Manager – “Matilda” (Rhonda Wilson).
Best Sound Design – “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” (Jen Westergom).
Best Lighting Design – “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” (Thor Knutson and Laura Wade).
Best Director — “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” (Jen Westergom).
Best Performance by an Actor or Actress in a Cameo Role (Aslan Smith) as Nazi Herr Zeller in “The Sound of Music.”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Marcus Conerly) as the D-Ysquith family in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” (Conerly played the entire family in different scenes).
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Christi Hagen) as Mother Abbess in “The Sound of Music.”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Andrew Macbeth) as Monty Navarro in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Margaret Macbeth) as Sibella Hallward in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”
It should come as no surprise that the winner of Best Play for the 2020-2021 Season was “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”
There were special awards given out by directors for “Directors Choice” and their choice for “Rising Star.” Slides were shown in memory of HLT family members who passed during the season.
The evening ended with words by co-host Larry Moore.
“The theater is family. Families are so very diverse in their dynamics. The theater is a lifeline for so many people. They are happier and healthier when they are involved in the arts. It changes people. When you find your ‘tribe of people’ you really begin to live!”
HLT begins the 2021-2022 season with ‘Young Frankenstein’ which runs from Nov. 5-21. For ticket information, please visit their website at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.