SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre hosted the 37th Annual Zenon Awards on Saturday. It was an elegant affair to honor everyone involved in the wonderful performances that can be enjoyed at our very own community theater.

Actors, singers, production, lighting, backstage, props, absolutely everything and everyone is necessary to create the entertainment seen here on stages. People of all ages are involved in creating the magic and this was their night to shine.

