SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre hosted the 37th Annual Zenon Awards on Saturday. It was an elegant affair to honor everyone involved in the wonderful performances that can be enjoyed at our very own community theater.
Actors, singers, production, lighting, backstage, props, absolutely everything and everyone is necessary to create the entertainment seen here on stages. People of all ages are involved in creating the magic and this was their night to shine.
Sequins, diamonds, ladies in long gowns, men in flashy jackets, with many wearing gold crowns for the theme of ‘A Royal Affair.’ Guests could mingle at the buffet table with actors and support cast.
Drum roll please!!!! Here is a complete list of the winners.
Best Play – “The Million Dollar Quartet.”
Best Performance by a Leading Actress – Dawn Smith — “The Savannah Sipping Society” as Randa.
Best Performance by a Leading Actor — Jordan Thomforde – “Shrek” as Donkey.
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress – Laura Wade – “The Savannah Sipping Society” as Marlafaye.
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor – Jordan Thomforde – “Million Dollar Quartet” as Jerry Lee Lewis.
Best Actor or Actress in a Cameo Role – Anthony Toler – “Million Dollar Quartet” as Elvis.
Best Costume – Kris Juve and Rachel Moore – “Shrek.”
Best Director – Laura Wade – “Million Dollar Quartet.”
Best Set Design (Jennifer Westergom and Mike McMillian – Noises Off); Outstanding Special Event (Head of the Family); Best Sound Design (Gary Johnson – Million Dollar Quartet); Best Lighting (Thor Knutson – Million Dollar Quartet); Outstanding Technical Production (Thor Knutson – Million Dollar Quartet and Shrek) and (Corin Smith, Hadley Hathaway, Kassidy Clements and Rhonda Wilson – Noises Off).
Outstanding Artistic Production (Aslan Smith – Million Dollar Quartet), (Cassady Hitt – Shrek) and Buddy Serviss, Tony Jones, Matt Coltharp, Dawn Smith and Christ Hagen (Million Dollar Quartet); Best Production Coordinator (Suzanne Schilffarth – Noises Off); and Best Stage Manager – (Jackie Johnson – Million Dollar Quartet).
The Janelou Buck Significant Achievement Award went to Jake and Ann Roehm. Board Service Awards went to Kevin Hacker and Bob and Brenda Hippchen.
Special awards also were given to Rising Stars and Directors Choice by the director of each play.
Anthony Toler said the Cameo Award for portraying Elvis, was especially meaningful to him. “My father used to be an Elvis impersonator. This means so much to me.” Toler played Elvis in Million Dollar Quartet.
Peter Pollard gave his Director’s Choice award to Mike McMillian. “He designed a way that we could raise and lower the operating table (in Frankenstein) with having the weight of two people to deal with.”
Seamstress’s Extraordinaire, Kris Juve and Rachel Moore, took the Zenon for Best Costume for Shrek.
“We want people to see and feel the love that is put into making these costumes. Between the two of us, we worked over 2,300 hours on the costumes,” said Moore.
“We so want to thank our dedicated team behind the scenes who we couldn’t do this without,” added Juve.
This elegant evening was not only about awards, but also showcased new and experienced cast members in a preview of “Clue”, Andrew and Margaret Macbeth singing “In a Little While”, ensemble performances of “Shy”, “Six” and “Ex-Wives”, “Agony” by Val Crow and Kevin Clay and “You’ll Be Back” by Josh McGhee and Marcus Conerly.
Winner of two Zenons, Jordan Thomforde, took the stage with his team from Million Dollar Quartet, Anthony Toler, Aslan Smith and Chris Hayes, and brought the music of Queen to the stage.
Thomforde was Freddy Mercury as they sang “Somebody to Love.”
The magical evening ended with plenty of photos, hugs, smiles and tears. It was a wonderful way to honor these very special people who entertain us year-round in Highlands County.