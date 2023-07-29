Anyone who has a story to tell, may get a chance to tell it tonight at Highlands Lakeside Theatre in Sebring.
For the second year in a row, HLT is hosting a Moth StorySLAM-inspired competition for a storytelling family entertainment night, in partnership with the Heartland Cultural Alliance.
The event in April 2022 had six slots for storytellers and drew in 30 people to the Drs. Thakkar Pavilion, said Vanessa Logsdon, HLT’s executive director.
Tonight, the competition is in Anthony’s Lounge and will have eight slots. The person with the best story, as judged by the audience, will win a $100 prize.
Logsdon said she first learned about the Moth Story event from a digital radio broadcast. The show originates in New York City and does tours, but has encouraged people to use their name, give them credit and inspire more storytellers.
Last year’s event, she said, had a Story Slam, a live storytelling competition, in Act One. Act Two was a spoken word poetry presentation, solo or in teams.
This year, Act One will be a non-competitive audience participatory game using the Moth Stories Game story prompts, just to break the ice. Act Two will be the competition — no poetry.
Those who want to tell a story should throw their names in the proverbial hat, likely a literal one at the event. If more than eight people want to tell stories, Logsdon said, names will get drawn.
Every storyteller will get five minutes with a one-minute grace period, for a total of six, to tell their story to the live audience. It must be true, not fiction, as well as personal and experienced by the storyteller.
Logsdon said she will allow people to read their story from written notes, if they need them. When the six minutes are up, they’re done.
Audience members will each use a score sheet to determine which story they thought was the best. Stories will get judged on how they are told; constructed; within time limit, and revealing/connecting about the storyteller.
Sometimes, there are topics for the StorySLAM, Logsdon said, but she will not set a topic this year.
“This year, I decided it should just be open,” Logsdon said.
The only caveat to that, she said, is that stories should all be G-rated or PG at the most.
The event starts at 7:30 p.m., but HLT doors open at 6:30 p.m., she said.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with school/college identification.
“The bar will be open for ‘liquid courage,’” Logsdon said, for those who need it and are old enough to order it.
• Everyone must have an admission ticket, whether competing or not.
• Poetry will not be allowed, even if the poem is original, within five minutes or tells a story.
• The storyteller may not use props, costumes or musical instruments.