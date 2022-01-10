SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre will kick-off its 2022 performances with "Noises Off," which is frequently referred to as "the funniest farce ever written." Filled with plenty of side-splitting laughter, "Noises Off" is a look at a dysfunctional theatre company performing a dismal play titled "Nothing On."
The play was written by Michael Frayn in 1982 and was nominated for a Tony Award as Best Play for 1984. It was made into a movie in 1992 starring Michael Caine, Carol Burnett, Christopher Reeve, John Ritter and others.
Directed by Tom Staik, "Noises Off" features many of your favorite Highlands Lakeside Theatre performers, with Mariah Alvarez playing the role of Dotty Otley; Marcus Conerly as Garry Lejeune; Margaret Macbeth as Belinda Blair; Andrew Macbeth as Lloyd Dallas; Aslan Smith as Frederick Fellowes; Alysia Anders as Brooke Ashton; Anthony Toler as Selsdon Mowbray; Shanika Jean Jacques as Poppy Norton; and Ashur Ferrao as Tim Allgood.
The play is typically performed in three acts — with the first act showing the cast shortly before opening night, the second act shows the performance of a midweek matinee about a month into its run, with the third act showing the cast at the end of the run. The deteriorating relations among the cast members provides much of the fun.
Noises Off runs Jan. 14-30. Show times are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday shows are at 2:30 p.m.
For tickets, please call 863-382-2525, go online to www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org or visit the box office at 356 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring.