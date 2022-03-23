Highlands Lakeside Theatre is proud to present the Tony Award-nominated musical ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ to their stage from March 25–April 10.
‘Million Dollar Quartet’ brings to life the unique opportunity where four of the finest are brought together by a twist of fate to create one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis and Carl Perkins light up the stage with an extraordinary performance.
Relive the night of Dec. 4, 1956 in Memphis, Tennessee with rock ‘n’ roll, gospel and country hits such as “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog” and “Walk the Line.” Some of HLT’s finest vocalists will be performing these hits live on stage.
You’ll come to know these legends a little better as you hear about their takes of buried secrets, heartbreaking betrays, broken promises and stories of their lives in the limelight.
Owner of Sun Records, Sam Phillips, got this exciting group together before anyone could image their future career path to stardom.
The talented cast, directed by Laura Wade, includes Rodger Smith (as Sam Phillips), Anthony Toler (as Elvis), Aslan Smith (as Carl Perkins), Chris Hayes (as Johnny Cash), Jordan Thomfohrde (as Jerry Lee Lewis), Angie Saunders (as Dyanne), Amanda Mercer (as Dora Lee Miller) and Gary Johnson (as Charley Lee).
As an added bonus there is a live band! Musicians include Matt Coltharp (guitar), Buddy Serviss (drums), Christi Hagan (keyboard), Tony Jones (bass) and Dawn Smith (back-up singer).
“I sing in a 50’s band; this is my music!” said Angie Saunders (who plays Dyanne). “This is what I like to sing. The guys singing in this cast are absolutely amazing. To be able to work with so much talent on stage is very exciting.”
“This show is so much fun,” said Laura Wade, the show’s director. “It’s like a constant party onstage. It’s so cool that we get to recreate a historical event and impersonate the singers. It’s like being in the same room with so many famous people. This is a fun family with everyone so talented vocally and even able to play instruments too.”
Wade’s mother, Olivia Scott, is the talented wardrobe director responsible for the great stage presence of the actors.
HLT’s Blackman Stage series is sponsored by Dental Care pf Mid-Florida, McPhail’s Auto Sales and The Law Office of Michael Keiber, PA.
Show times are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday Matinees are at 2:30 p.m. You can call the box office at 863-382-2525 or go online to their website for tickets at https://highlandslakesidetheatre.org/.