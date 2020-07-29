SEBRING — One lucky person will drive away with a 2013 Mini Cooper in the Highlands Lakeside Theatre Reverse Raffle drawing. The last ticket drawn will be the winning entry and new owner of the car. Entry is $50 each, tax deductible as allowed by the IRS.
A maximum of 250 tickets will be sold, increasing each ticket holder’s opportunity to win. Ticket buyers must be 18 years old at the time of drawing ticket purchase. Entries will be eliminated in blocks of 10 before designated show performances August through November, with the final elimination before the show on Sunday, Nov. 8. Visit HighlandsLakesideTheatre.org for the official rules, elimination dates, CarFax and inspection report and to purchase tickets. Participants do not need to be present to win.
Consolation prizes will be given for the first, 50th, 100th, 150th, 200th and 245th ticket drawn. If less than 250 tickets are sold, the number of prizes awarded will be adjusted. Eliminated tickets will be posted on the Highlands Lakeside Theatre Facebook page, in the patron newsletter, and in the lobby of the theatre. Join the newsletter mailing list on the website.
The car may be seen at HLT most days, and will be taken out into the community at various times. All net proceeds benefit Highlands Lakeside Theatre. As the major community theater in the area, HLT is committed to providing a performing arts outlet for audiences and performers alike. The theater’s mission is to provide high-quality performing arts and educational experiences that enhance life in our community. Like many non-profit organizations hit by the quarantine restrictions, HLT is relying on community support to maintain operations.
“This is a really cute, well cared for car. It only takes one ticket to win the car, but the more you buy, the better your chances are, and the more you help HLT,” said Vanessa Logsdon, Theatre manager.
This fundraiser is made possible through the generous support of Larry Moore and family.