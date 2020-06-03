Highlands Lakeside Theatre (HLT) is excited to announce that their next show, the Marvelous Wonderettes, will be on stage at the Lakeside Playhouse beginning on June 5. Everyone has been waiting for this and now it’s almost time.
HLT was closed for a while due to COVID-19. There was so much preparation required to make sure the ‘show went on’ as soon as it was safe to do so. Cleaning and sanitizing were of the utmost importance.
While everyone is welcome to attend the performance in person, you do have the opportunity to make history if you’d rather watch the show from home.
It’s exciting to see their live on-stage performances, but if you have tickets and would prefer to see the show at home, that is now an option if you would feel safer during these incredible times.
According to HLT, “With special permission from Stage Rights, Inc., we are able to live stream performances to a limited audience each performance date. Ticket purchasers will receive a link to a password-protected site from HLT so they can watch the show as presented on stage.”
The password received will only be valid for the date/time on your purchased ticket. Nothing is pre-recorded and you’ll be viewing it live as it is taking place on stage.
This is also a great option for those northern guests who would like to enjoy the show and for those who are unable to leave home at this time due to health concerns.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is the perfect fun and upbeat play to enjoy during these turbulent times. It is a fun jukebox musical that is a trip down memory lane for us all.
The Marvelous Wonderettes are four girls whose hopes and dreams are recounted through 30 chart-topping hits of the 1950’s and 1960’s. Think pony tails, pink poodle skirts and juke boxes.
The cast includes Julia Laframboise as Betty Jean, the practical joker of the group; Hannah Summer as Missy, the bossy one who likes to take control; LaTasia Sherrill as Suzy, the happy-go-lucky free spirit; and Anna Schmidt as Cindy Lou, the prom queen wanna-be.
The show runs from June 5–June 21. Since the show dates were moved due to COVID-19, if you have not been notified of your new ticket date, please contact the theater box office at 863-382-2525 or visit their website at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org.
“I play the role of Betty Jean. I auditioned for the show because of how small the cast was. I was ready for a new challenge and a cast of four seemed breathtaking,” said Julia Laframboise.
“My role is Missy,” said Hannah Summer. “She is your typical straight A student council leader and head of the prom committee. Whatever the competition is, she will have a well-planned strategy to win.”
LaTasia Sherrill plays Suzy. “Suzy has been a lot of fun to portray. She is very silly, fun and sometimes ditzy. She knows how to keep everyone laughing.”
“My character, Cindy Lou, is selfish and is such a drama queen in the first act,” said Anna Schmidt. “In the second act, she has matured into a strong women who has been through a lot.”
The show’s director is Jillian Febres. Supporting cast members include Kevin Hacker, Aslan Smith and Tanya Turner.
“Working with these ladies has been an amazing experience,” said Fabres. “They each have their own unique and beautiful personalities.”
All new tickets sold are streaming with the new ticket price of $25. All previously sold tickets double as streaming tickets. The HLT website has simple instructions on how to use the service.
“With limited seating due to social distancing constraints, we are giving season ticket holders and previously purchased tickets priority for in-house viewing. Any new ticket purchases will be for streaming for this show only. The plan may change for future shows as more information and directives are received from health officials,” said Tom Staik with HLT.
