SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theater (HLT) is excited to host its annual July 4th Patriotic Revue. This is a perfect opportunity for the entire family to recharge and enjoy a safe afternoon event on the holiday weekend.
The free, 30-minute show will be held every hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4th. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Aslan Smith, a talented young actor, vocalist and musician, will be directing the revue.
You’ll enjoy a number of patriotic favorites sung by some of the popular HLT vocalists. The show will get you into the spirit of Independence Day as well as entertain you with some great talent.
This is an important annual fundraiser event for HLT’s Scholarship Fund. The funded programs include theater camp tuition, degree programs and continuing education for members of all ages. This helps the community grow new talent each year so the theater can continue to offer high quality shows for our enjoyment.
Food and beverage sales help fund the scholarships as there is no charge to attend the show. Be sure to show your spirit and appreciation by stopping by to purchase a July 4th hot dog and chips combo meal. It’s like being at a backyard barbecue without the heat.
Anthony’s Lounge will be open for beverage sales (adult beverages, soda and ice cold bottled water). Grab a cold beverage or lunch and enjoy it out on the patio, which overlooks Lake Jackson.
All of the proceeds from food and refreshment sales, the 50/50 drawing and donations will benefit the scholarship fund. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated and help nurture local talent.
HLT is in the Altvater Cultural Complex (next to the Museum of the Arts (MoTA) and the Stroup Civic Center) in downtown Sebring. The address is 356 W. Center Ave.
For more information, visit the HLT website at www.highlandslakesidetheater.org. Be sure to dress in your red, white and blue and enjoy the show!