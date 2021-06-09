LAKE PLACID — Who says one person can’t make a difference? Well, Bonnie Bailey, a member of the Placid Lakes Home Owners Association, proved that theory wrong on Saturday, June 5. She and some of her fellow members filled two pickup trucks full of pet supplies as one vehicle after another pulled into the Placid Lakes ‘Town Hall’ with pet items and cash donations.
Bailey, who says she loves animals, advertised and put out flyers announcing the Highlands County Humane Society Food Drive. In response, residents of Placid Lakes donated all sorts of animal-related supplies. They ranged from quality cat and dog food, to cleaning products, to cat litter.
From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Bailey, Linda and Richard Truble, Betty Thornton, and HOA Vice President Greg Dunlop helped transfer donated items into pickup trucks to be delivered to the Humane Society. Meanwhile, a box for cash donations was overflowing with generous checks and money.
Judy Spiegel, president of the local Humane Society, was thrilled to find out that this group of volunteers had sponsored the drive. She said they operate a ‘No Kill’ facility and depend 100% on donations. Currently, besides dogs and cats, they have some Guinea pigs and a rabbit up for adoption.
Adopted pets come fully vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and fitted with a microchip. There is an application process to be sure the pet will fit into its new surroundings. Plus, there is a follow up procedure to verify the pet and the new family are doing well.
Last year in the United States, 670,000 dogs and 860,000 cats were abandoned. In the past the animals were euthanized. But, facilities like the one in Highlands County have found new homes for the ones entrusted to them.
Anyone thinking about adopting a pet can go to the Highlands County Humane Society at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. It’s near the Sebring Regional Airport. The phone number is 863-655-1522.
Meanwhile, Bonnie Bailey is still taking furry friend donations at 147 Citrus Road NE, Lake Placid, FL 33852. Her number is 863-840-2994.