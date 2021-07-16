Hoax of CRT
Every so often a new made up controversy surfaces to replace the one before. We’ve endured the droning about wedding cakes for gay people. The imaginary problem of transgenders using the correct bathroom and participating in sports was an issue we never knew we had. Non-existent voter fraud was front and center, though none was ever proven and 45Trump lost the election. Now there’s this thing called critical race theory, which has come front and center and has mesmerized the naive who exist on fabrication.
Teaching the facts of America’s not-so-glorious history has come under attack because it doesn’t align with the flag wavers who imagine that all things American glitter with gold. I’m sorry you don’t like that kids may be taught that this land was illegally invaded and later harbored slavery. A treasonous war was fought to preserve it. I’m sorry if you think that America didn’t harbor racism against Blacks, Irish, Jews, gays, women, Mexicans and others.
In school I was only taught that the Civil War was fought over ‘a difference in political viewpoints’. Let the facts be told. Kids aren’t made of glass. Racism and bias still prosper in our country. That’s a fact.
Horace Markley
Sebring