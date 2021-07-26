SEBRING — Battalion Chief Brett Hogan with Highlands County Fire Rescue has received the 2020 Thomas Yatabe Certificate of Outstanding Achievement from the Florida State Emergency Response Commission.
The award is given once a year to an individual who displays outstanding achievement, accomplishment or superior participation in the agency’s hazardous materials planning program.
It’s not the first time for recognition for Hogan, who was named to the South Florida State College President’s List in 2010 for superior grade point average, and has followed up that in his career in several ways.
Currently, he serves as leader of the HCFR technical rescue team, which would be called upon to help with search and rescue/recovery in incidents such as the high-rise condo collapse in Sunrise.
During disasters, Hogan is tasked with handling logistics during disasters, and recently gained praise from LaTosha Reiss, manager of Emergency Management, for his help in organizing the Point of Distribution for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Earlier this year, in March, he was part of an effort to provide American Heart Association-certified Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) training which focuses on respiratory issues: “The main cause of pediatric issues,” Hogan said.
He’s also been heavily involved in extrication training, which has also had officials like him practicing their public information officer “on-scene” training, when explaining the training to local press.