In the days of the COVID-19 virus, one of the things I’ve heard people saying is they are appreciating the extra time they’ve had to spend with their families, although sometimes “trying.” They’ve seen their younger children grow some while they’re home instead of at work or learn something about their spouse or teenager that they didn’t know.
Hopefully these times will soon be gone and we’ll be back to our busy life. But the point I want to make is you don’t want to forget those memories or that history, once forgotten or destroyed, it’s gone.
And so that brings me to the Kenilworth Lodge. Can we not save it for its history and all the memories? There’s only a few buildings left in our area.
If anyone has an idea in how to save the building, please come forward with your ideas.
Mary Naumann
Sebring