SEBRING — Deputies have made one arrest in last week’s shooting at Veranda Breeze Apartments, just outside Sebring.
Jatavius Tayshaan Holder, 20, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection with last Tuesday’s shooting at the apartment complex off Youth Care Lane in Sebring.
Deputies arrested Holder Saturday. However, they don’t believe Holder was acting alone and seek more tips from the community on other suspects.
A 24-year-old man, critically injured in the shooting, is still recovering in a regional trauma center.
Residents at Veranda Breeze apartments told the Highlands News-Sun how they dove onto living room floors when a gunshot rang out in the street at approximately 10:30 p.m. last Tuesday.
Briana, who asked her last name not be used, said it sounded like fireworks.
“I ran upstairs to protect my daughter. It was about 12-15 shots,” Briana said.
However, her boyfriend, Mario, who jumped onto the living room floor, told her it was gun fire.
“It was a quick shootout,” Mario told the Highlands News-Sun.
Both said they had not heard gunshots in the development before.
Jim, also giving just his first name, also thought he heard fireworks.
“I heard screaming, I thought it was kids, so I wasn’t going to walk my dog until afterwards, after the fire crackers stopped,” Jim said. “I went outside and there was still a lot of screaming, people milling about, and heard, ‘someone has been shot.’”
Deputies pinpointed the shooting time at 9:30 p.m, last Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials said they did not have a clear motive, but believed the shooting was not random.
- Detectives have since developed leads to suggest more than one person was involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, TIPS (mobile only) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips are eligible for a cash reward.
Highlands News-Sun staff writer John Guerra contributed to this story.