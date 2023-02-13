SEBRING — Reluctant witnesses led prosecutors to drop charges against a man who shot and seriously injured another man in Veranda Breeze Apartments in July 2021.

Jatavian Holder, who detectives charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in that incident, could have been sentenced to life in prison had he been convicted on the attempted murder charge. Instead, Holder, who was being held in jail, was set free.

