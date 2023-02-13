SEBRING — Reluctant witnesses led prosecutors to drop charges against a man who shot and seriously injured another man in Veranda Breeze Apartments in July 2021.
Jatavian Holder, who detectives charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in that incident, could have been sentenced to life in prison had he been convicted on the attempted murder charge. Instead, Holder, who was being held in jail, was set free.
He is back in jail, charged with five counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, manufacturing and selling marijuana, and domestic battery with strangulation. In fact, it was a battle with a girlfriend that led to his rearrest on multiple felony charges.
According to the Sebring Police Department, Holder, who turns 22 in March, choked and slapped his girlfriend repeatedly on Jan. 10. When police arrived at the home he shared with her and his mother, they arrested him for domestic battery.
After they took him to jail, a witness told police that she had seen Holder move a pink handgun and a rifle from his bedroom into a laundry room. She also told them about marijuana she had seen in his home. Police searched the home and found the guns, including three bullets, which are charged as one count of ammunition possession.
He is being held on $20,000 bond for the battery and battery by strangulation charges and $25,000 bond on the gun and ammunition charges.
Sebring Police say Holder shot Duran Nathanial Randolph in the stomach and legs several times as he ran from Holder at Veranda Breeze Apartments. In 2019, Holder was sentenced to a year in jail after being convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has failed to pay fines from that case.
Holder is to be arraigned Monday.