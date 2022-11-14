SEBRING — The man who shot and killed the scion of a well-known construction family in October 2017 was sentenced to two life sentences plus 15 years Friday, Nov. 4.
Johan Wendon Holder, who had to be brought to Sebring from federal prison for his sentencing, pled guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm (life), robbery with a firearm (life), and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and ammunition (15 years).
Holder, 26, is among five men who coordinated efforts to steal marijuana at gunpoint from Joshua Hickey. His father owns and operates Hickey Excavation Inc. in Sebring. Investigators say Holder’s codefendants helped put him in touch with Hickey, drove Holder to the scene of the crime, and helped Holder get away. They discussed their plans to rob Hickey on social media and celebrated afterwards on Facebook messenger, via text messages and by holding out in a house in Clewiston and smoking the stolen marijuana there. Holder and the other defendants: Mikevious Young, Chirstopher Bell, George Leonard Wood and Ortland Williams, were arrested after a lengthy investigation that included social media analysis of text messages, phone calls, cell phone images, Facebook and TikTok videos and location data gathered from cell towers.
However, it all came down to Holder, who apparently gave Hickey fake bills in exchange for a large amount of marijuana. As he sat in his driver seat in his driveway, Hickey realized he’d been had and exclaimed that the money was no good. It was at this point, an eyewitness told detectives, that Holder opened fire on Hickey, ran to another car and drove away.
Holder was the last to be sentenced and the most difficult to be sentenced.
The Clewiston native was to go on trial for Hickey’s killing last February, but when he learned on the morning of the trial that a co-defendant was to testify against him, he asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to let him plead guilty instead. The judge agreed to let him do so. Minutes later, Holder pled guilty to second-degree murder and the other charges. Estrada set sentencing for March.
According to Holder, he thought he faced a possible 25 years, but when the March sentencing day came around, according to Holder, his lawyer suddenly told him he could get life. Arguing that he had misunderstood the possible sentences, Holder asked to withdraw his guilty plea and sought a jury trial after all.
Estrada ultimately rejected Holder’s request to withdraw his plea and on Friday, sentenced him to two life sentences.
Holder’s presentence investigation does not include his arrest for first-degree, premeditated murder in November 2016. The residents of Harlem Gardens in Clewiston called police at 11 p.m. after hearing a series of about 20 gunshots.
When police arrived at the apartment complex, they saw a large crowd standing around the body of a young man, Anthony Holder. The crowd gave way and let the officers inspect the body. The deceased Holder, whom police say is no relation to Johan Wendon Holder, had been shot several times in the upper body and once in the eye.
A female witness told police she saw Johan Holder — who was holding a .223 long gun — and Anthony Holder talking behind one of the apartment buildings. They did not appear to be arguing; in fact, the woman joined in on the conversation for a few minutes. She left them and as she walked to her apartment, she heard the series of gunshots.
After she identified Johan Holder, they arrested him and charged him with first-degree murder
Johan Holder was arrested and charged, but police subsequently dropped the charges based on “insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”