SEBRING — The man who shot and killed the scion of a well-known construction family in October 2017 was sentenced to two life sentences plus 15 years Friday, Nov. 4.

Johan Wendon Holder, who had to be brought to Sebring from federal prison for his sentencing, pled guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm (life), robbery with a firearm (life), and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and ammunition (15 years).

