SEBRING — Jatavius Tayshaan Holder, 20, is scheduled to go on trial Monday for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Holder has exercised his right to a speedy trial, which limits the prosecutors to a swift timetable for bringing a defendant to trial. Peter Brewer, Holder’s lawyer, filed a motion for speedy trial on Nov. 17; Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada approved it on Nov. 22.

