SEBRING — Jatavius Tayshaan Holder, 20, is scheduled to go on trial Monday for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Holder has exercised his right to a speedy trial, which limits the prosecutors to a swift timetable for bringing a defendant to trial. Peter Brewer, Holder’s lawyer, filed a motion for speedy trial on Nov. 17; Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada approved it on Nov. 22.
Holder’s jury trial selection (JTS) is set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the case docket.
The charges stem from the July 20, 2021, shootout at Veranda Breeze Apartments off Youth Care Lane.
According to detectives, Holder shot Duran Nathanial Randolph in the stomach and legs several times near Apartment #104D.
In what police said was a dramatic, 10 p.m. shootout witnessed by several residents of Veranda Breeze Apartments, an armed Holder and another armed suspect approached Randolph and a witness sitting in a Lincoln Town Car around 10 p.m. Holder walked low to the ground and opened fire with a long rifle, hitting the Lincoln as the two men sat inside. The witness yelled for Randolph to run, but Randolph was hit before he could get clear of the gunfire. His fellow victim ran behind the apartment building, but Randolph was hit several times.
Holder, a 21-year old, two-time convicted felon, faces life in prison if convicted. He served a year for aggravated assault with a firearm in September 2020 and a year for carrying a concealed weapon, both felonies.