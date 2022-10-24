SEBRING – Johan Wendon Holder will be sentenced on Nov. 4 for the murder of Joshua Hickey.
The purloined sentencing will proceed now that a judge has rejected Holder’s request to withdraw the no-contest (guilty) plea he entered for the crime earlier this year.
It is a story of twists and turns.
Holder was to go on trial for the killing last February, but when he learned on the morning of the trial that his co-defendant was to testify against him, he asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to let him plead guilty in lieu of a trial. The judge agreed to let him do so.
As a pool of jurors gathered in the jury assembly area two floors below the courtroom, the judge asked Holder the same questions he asks everyone who pleads guilty: Is anyone pressuring you, do you understand you are giving up your right to a trial, to confront your accusers? Do you understand the charges against you and the sentence you can receive? These questions and more comprise what is known as the court’s “plea colloquy.”
Holder answered each of the questions and after accepting Holder’s guilty plea, Estrada excused the jurors and sent them home. He then scheduled Holder’s sentencing for March 23.
When he stood before Estrada in March, Holder told Estrada that he was abandoning his no contest (guilty) plea and requested a trial after all. The reason: He had only pleaded no contest because his lawyer had told him he’d receive a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years killing Hickey. However, as he left his holding cell and was about to enter court for sentencing in March, Holder’s lawyer suddenly told him he could possibly get a life sentence.
Defendants can do that; in fact, it’s not rare for such a plea switcheroo to occur. The defendant’s lawyer has 30 days from the sentencing date to file a motion to abandon the guilty plea; if the judge determines the defendant has good cause, statutes say the court “must allow the defendant to withdraw his plea.”
Those reasons include whether the plea was “infected by” misunderstanding on the part of the defendant, undue persuasion from a third party or ignorance.
However, because Holder did not indicate any pressure or misunderstanding or ignorance of what pleading to the crime meant during Estrada’s plea colloquy, Estrada scratched those off his list. When Holder argued in his motion that his lawyer misled him, telling him he’d get 25 years for killing Hickey instead of life, Estrada also shot that down.
“The defendant’s allegation that he was misled/misinformed of the potential penalties he was facing is clearly refuted by (the plea colloquy)” Estrada wrote in his Sept. 14 order denying Holder’s request.
Estrada wrote in his denial that Holder was not “worthy of belief.”
Holder’s presentence investigation may or may not include his arrest for first degree, premeditated murder in November 2016. Holder, 20 years old at the time, was arrested after residents of Harlem Gardens in Clewiston heard about 20 gunshots. Police arrived on scene at about 11 p.m. and saw a large crowd standing around the body of Anthony Holder (no relation, police say).
He had been shot several times in the upper body and once in the eye. A witness told police she saw Johan Holder — who was holding a .223 long gun — and Anthony Holder talking, They did not appear to be arguing. The witness spoke with the two for a bit and walked to her apartment. She then heard a series of gunshots.
Johan Holder was arrested and charged, but police dropped the charges based on “insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”
To have Holder present in the courtroom for his sentencing requires the help of the federal prison system. Holder and his four co-defendants (all have been convicted) are part of a larger federal investigation into guns and drugs. Estrada filled out a transport order for federal marshals to bring Holder to Sebring in time for sentencing.
Investigators with several law enforcement agencies believe Holder, of Hendry County; Christopher Laveon Bell, of Avon Park; Mikevious Aljawon Young of Port St. Lucie; George Leonard Wood Jr. of Clewiston; and Ortland Clifford Williams, 32, of Augusta, Georgia, all conspired to steal a pound of marijuana from Hickey.
While he was parked in his vehicle in his family’s driveway in October 2017, Hickey handed a pound of marijuana to Holder, who gave Hickey fake money in exchange. When Hickey saw the fake bills, Holder pulled a pistol and fired several times. Holder then drove off in the car he’d come in, a Kia, and abandoned it a few miles away.
The other defendants drove Holder to the scene, helped him get out of town, and communicated over Facebook, via cell phone texts and calls as they planned and discussed the crime.
The Hickey family, which has awaited Holder’s sentencing for years, spoke at Young’s sentencing in May.
Joshua’s younger brother, Martin Jr., described hearing someone shouting at his house, which is at the end of a long driveway, that “Josh got shot … Josh got shot … Josh got shot!” The young man told Estrada, “I’m the first person who found my brother that day. I watched my dad do CPR and my mother is screaming, ‘He’s dead.’”
Joshua Hickey’s mother, Cheryl, asked Estrada to punish Young for helping Holder. “I don’t want him to get any leniency,” she said, her voice breaking. “He was hanging out with Holder two hours before the murder. He picked Holder, the shooter, up after Josh was killed. I’m here to say he’s very culpable in what happened to our son. Give him 15 years. Josh didn’t deserve this.”
Estrada sentenced Young to 7.5 years in prison that day.