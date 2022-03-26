SEBRING — When Jovan Wendon Holder pled guilty on Feb. 7 during jury selection for his murder trial, he helped taxpayers avoid the cost of a week-long trial, not to mention bringing some semblance of justice for the family of the man he killed.
When Holder was presented a copy of his presentencing investigation last week, he apparently didn’t like what the investigation indicated: that shooting a man to death during a robbery in Florida can lead to life in prison. But he had already pled straight up on Feb. 7 to exactly those crimes. The plea form the 25-year-old signed says he admits to robbery with a firearm (life), second degree murder (punishable by life) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (15 years in Florida state prison).
Citing his presentence report, Holder suddenly reversed himself on March 21 and told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea. Holder also told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada he wants a new lawyer, to which Holder’s lawyer, Derek S. Christian, quickly agreed. Christian is off the case through no fault of his own; Estrada assigned attorney Mitchell Ladner to take his case.
That raises a few questions. Can one sign the guilty plea form, raise one’s right hand and admit under oath to the crime, have the judge accept the guilty plea – and then change one’s mind? If so, what happens next?
According to Prosecutor John Kromholz, defendants can withdraw their guilty pleas and request a trial, but judges don’t automatically allow it. The defendant must meet a heavy burden to successfully withdraw a plea, and it becomes even more difficult after sentencing.
“The plea withdrawal is not automatic,” Kromholz said. “The defendant needs to establish ‘good cause’ as to why he should be permitted to withdraw his plea. After a sentence is imposed, the burden on the defendant becomes a claim of ‘manifest injustice’ to set aside the conviction and withdraw a plea.”
In other words, “Prior to sentencing, the good cause standard does usually permit the withdrawal, but post-sentencing, it is very difficult.”
Joshua Hickey, whose family owns an excavation and construction firm, was shot dead in his Sebring driveway. State investigators linked Facebook messages, cell phone photos and videos, and texts to connect men from three counties to the crime. Holder is from Hendry County.
Holder’s next court date is April 14. At that time, Estrada will ask him a series of questions to determine Holder’s reasons for his plea change. According to lawyers, these are common reasons judges allow defendants to withdraw their guilty pleas:
- The defendant didn’t have a lawyer.
- The defendant claims he was uncertain what to do, felt pressured to plead guilty or simply wanted to get it over with.
- The defendant was unaware of the consequences or was incorrectly told what the possible legal consequences could be.