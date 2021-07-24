SEBRING — Jovan Weldon Holder, whom detectives call the triggerman in the killing of Joshua Hickey in the driveway of Hickey’s home in October 2017, could stand trial at the end of the year.
A defense attorney told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada the jury trial could last up to three weeks.
On Thursday, Estrada scheduled a Sept. 23 pre-trial hearing at which time attorneys hope to have completed witness depositions.
Holder is charged with second degree murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm, armed carjacking, possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon, and marijuana possession.
Hickey was shot to death in a car in his family driveway in Sebring, an empty holster on his side. He was apparently selling marijuana at the time of the shooting. Holder stole the car in which he had ridden to Hickey’s residence, detectives said.
Highlands detectives, starting with a single cell phone number, eventually linked three other men to Hickey’s killing.
By matching an address on Holder’s phone, detectives tracked Holder to George Leonard Wood’s home in Clewiston. Because Holder had fled to Wood’s house, and Wood had spoken to Holder by phone before and after the shooting, detectives charged Wood as an accessory to the murder.
Wood, who was charged as an accessory to the 2017 shooting death, will be sentenced Aug. 5.
Two other defendants have been charged as accessories to second degree murder; they are Mikevious Young, 27, and Christopher Bell, 32. Detectives say they were all in on the theft of marijuana and cash from Hickey.