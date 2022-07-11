SEBRING — Prosecutors hoping to sentence Johan Wendon Holder for the murder of Joshua Hickey will have to wait a little longer.
In fact, his own lawyer told Circuit Court Judge Olin W. Shinholser Thursday that he did not know where Holder was being held. Nevertheless, Shinholser scheduled Holder’s sentencing for Aug. 29.
Holder is the last of five men to be sentenced for the murder of Hickey in October 2017. Each played a part in the events that led to the young man’s slaying. Hickey was sitting in his driver’s seat and selling marijuana to Holder when Holder pulled a gun and shot him. The other players, who drove Holder to the scene or helped him get away, have received sentences ranging from time served to 7.5 years and 8.65 years in jail.
However, when Holder’s attorney, Mitchell Anthony Ladner, and a prosecutor from the Office of Statewide Prosecution opened the hearing Thursday afternoon, Ladner didn’t know where Holder was.
“I’ve been informed he has federal charges that are pending and he’s presently in federal custody,” Ladner told Senior Circuit Court Judge Olin W. Shinholser, “but we can’t find him.”
Members of the Hickey Family, which have attended the sentencing of the other defendants, shook their heads as the lawyers discussed a way to sentence Holder sooner rather than later.
The statewide prosecutor handling Holder’s sentencing had an answer for Ladner: “I’ve spoken with the federal prosecutor and he’s assured me that if we need (Holder) back for a sentencing date … he can be transported back.”
Ladner asked again: “Can you email where he is? If you tell me where he is, I’ll get in touch with him.”
The case against Holder and his co-defendants spans local, state, and federal authorities, including the Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives. In fact, two defendants got reduced jail time in Florida pending their testimony in court against federal defendants. That list of federal defendants attached to the Hickey case now includes Holder.
Holder has been something of a headache for statewide prosecutors. On the morning of jury selection for the Hickey murder, Holder suddenly pled no contest to robbery with a firearm, second-degree murder with a firearm, and possession of a firearm in front of Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada. Estrada informed Holder that he faced between 25 years and life for second-degree murder and set a sentencing date for sentencing.
Holder, however, changed his mind about pleading guilty and withdrew the plea in March. The defendant’s location was not the only mystery in court Thursday. There is nothing in the record that shows Holder has agreed to change his plea back to guilty.
Which means the no contest plea will hold for now, said Highlands County prosecutor John Kromholz.
“He did indicate that was his desire — however no motion to withdraw the plea was filed and the matter was never presented in an evidentiary hearing,” Kromholz said. “So there is no court order granting his plea withdrawal. The plea he entered still stands at this moment.”
That leaves Holder to try to mitigate his state sentence by cooperating with the feds — if the feds are even asking.