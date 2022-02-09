SEBRING – Yohan Wendon Holder and Mikevious Young pled guilty Monday to the 2017 murder of Joshua Hickey – minutes before jury selection was to begin.
By signing a form with his initials, “YH,” Holder agreed to a straight-up plea, which means he’s pleading guilty as charged to second degree murder, robbery with a handgun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It also means he’ll receive no special consideration when it comes to sentencing.
According to the plea form Holder signed, he can receive life in prison for the murder of the young Hickey. He also is eligible for a life sentence for using a handgun in the robbery. The gun possession charge can bring as much as 15 years in Florida State Prison.
His co-defendant, Mikevious Young, signed his plea form after pleading no contest to accessory after the fact to second degree murder, which can bring a 15-year sentence and a $10,000 fine. He also pled guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm, a second degree felony that also brings up to 15 years in prison.
The Office of Statewide Prosecution is trying the case because the conspiracy was executed in more than one county. Each criminal will be charged $4,688.46 to reimburse the statewide prosecutors for their work.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Jorge Martinez and Special Agent Seth Christy of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives connected the five defendants through Facebook posts, online videos, images on cell phones, cell tower records, and DMV records, gun shop receipts and other evidence to recreate the conspiracy.
Holder, the man police say shot and killed Hickey in his driveway in October 2017, was buying pot from Hickey when he opened fire on the young man, police say.
Holder and Young are the last of five men charged in Hickey’s death. Others were charged as accessories for being on the periphery of the crime. It’s not clear which co-defendants knew in advance that Hickey would be robbed or shot.
For instance, Christopher Laveon Bell is serving a five-year sentence that will be followed by five years of probation. He pled guilty as an accessory to second degree murder, robbery, and associated crimes on Feb. 2, 2021.
The other two defendants, George Leonard Wood and Ortland Williams, were charged as accessories and for possessing the marijuana or the guns connected to the crime.
Though Wood wasn’t at the scene of the killing about 65 miles away in Sebring, Highlands County detectives charged him because Holder – with the murder weapon and the marijuana – drove to Wood’s Clewiston home (Hendry County) after the crime. Originally charged with accessory to second degree murder and other crimes, Wood pled guilty to a felon in possession of a gun and was sentenced to 18 months.
Williams, who drove Holder to buy pot from Hickey, pled guilty to third degree felony murder and received 10 years probation. He served six months in jail. Williams called 911 after witnessing the shooting.
Detectives found Hickey, 28, deceased in the driver’s seat in a car in his family’s driveway. A witness told him that Holder pulled a gun and fired at Hickey, who had a handgun in his car. Holder reached in and grabbed a bag of marijuana and fled in the car that had brought him to the scene. Detectives say Holder shot Hickey multiple times in the face and head with a 9mm pistol.
In December 2016, police charged Holder with first degree premeditated murder but prosecutors dropped the charges for insufficient evidence. In December 2015, he was charged with a felony weapon charge, grand theft, and possession of marijuana. He pled guilty to grand theft and received five years of probation, court records show.