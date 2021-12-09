With just two weeks until the wrapping paper flies, how’s your shopping going? Maybe it’s just me, but this year has disappeared faster than a plate of homemade cookies. Oh that I were munching those sweets instead of watching the days glide past as fast as Santa’s sleigh. Yet again, I have missed the opportunity to plan ahead.
Some of you do this every single holiday. You shop all year long, snagging amazing deals each time you see them. I know those who have a dedicated Christmas closet to store already wrapped gifts for holidays yet to come. May I say kudos to you? As one who isn’t big on shopping and typically has the recipients with me during the outing, I’ve yet to assimilate this routine.
This year is also a bit of a holiday snafu for us as there is a wedding the week before. All energies devoted to this, the most important event of our year, my Christmas shopping overlooked in the preparations and dedications to the big day. Suddenly I’ve realized once it passes, Christmas will be standing there with a mug, a cheer and maybe a sneer. Somehow, I’ve got to figure out how to get everything done in an hour or two here and there between now and then. I may need a Christmas miracle to pull it off.
Thankfully, my holidays are more quiet celebrations with immediate family than big complicated gatherings. I honestly don’t think I could pull off one of those traditional meals for 30 as some of you are about to do. Seriously, those of you who have this holiday reduced to a well-honed series of checklists, shopping lists and carefully thought-out duties astound me. I hear it’s your favorite time of year and you love a home bursting with returning kids, their children and even their pets. Perhaps this will be our routine one day, but for now we’re keeping it simple.
I can’t even rely on online shopping this year because shipping and mailing delays are becoming the Grinch. Gone are my opportunities to shop while in transit to an event or while traveling as we don’t know if the items will even arrive in time. Shopping at brick and mortar stores is a challenge too, due to the need to shop in the evenings after work hours. Big box stores this time of year seem to be like entering a time warp. As I bop in focused on buying just this or just that I find myself aimlessly searching and distracted by all the options. Once I finally decide, there is the wait to checkout as I swoon from lack of nourishment. This is not a cheerful practice.
Next year I will shop early. This is going on my to-do list. If you see me out and about, maybe you could remind me? Like the holidays, as time flies by my motivation seems to jump on with it. Soon it slips my mind entirely until the deadline comes. Thankfully, the reason for the season requires only a willing heart and open spirit. These things are always readily available regardless of the time of day or the bulk of my wallet and that is the true holiday miracle.