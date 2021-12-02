While there are those who have had their Christmas trees fully dressed and halls decked for more than a week or so, I fall solidly in the camp of feigning shock that Christmas is around a yet-to-be-festively-decked corner. As life zips by in weekly increments, I am always caught off guard by the sudden appearance of the holidays. How in the heck did we jingle our way into December already?
No doubt this is the reason my holiday-adoring mother insisted our childhood post-Thanksgiving weekend be spent, not randomly throwing as I was apt to do, but rather delicately festooning silver tinsel slivers onto perfectly fluffed limbs of plastic pine. Occurring after the ornaments were carefully unwrapped and placed to avoid any barren places, there was a process to decorating not just the tree, but both the inside and outside of our residence. Taking the entire weekend, it began with a cleaning spree and ended with a home fully dressed for the occasion.
My sister apparently absorbed this familial gift of garland, but I’ll be completely honest in this space. The flair stops here with me. While I adore a fully festive home, I’m missing the glue stick and garland genes. Thankfully, I’d much rather head outdoors and spend my holidays hiking and camping than fussing and prepping. Chilling around a campfire with a mug of spiced cider under a smattering of stars is the kind of fa la la that makes my bells ring. All the effort to decorate for the few times I’d be home to enjoy it takes the cheer right out of me. It’s just too much effort.
I have done some decorating in the past. Inspired by a visit to a friend’s amazing holiday home messed with my mind once. Suddenly I wanted to have that same wow factor and spent a lot of time seeking just the right herd of silver reindeer to make my home sparkle. I bought garland and lights, wreaths, and other festive things. We enjoyed the décor, but I realized quickly just how much tidings it would take to create the sought-after effect I was seeking. Short on time, funds and cheer, I settled on just a couple spots in the home assuming I’d add to it in the years to come.
Sadly, that initial spark of joy went up in smoke the following season due to other obligations. With this coming holiday season bringing the herald of nuptials, we won’t be home much. Those sparkling ruminants will stay in their Styrofoam dens this holiday season once again. No sense in decorating a bunch when we will hardly be home to enjoy it.
Perhaps I’m moving rapidly into the season of life where all the hoopla goes by the wayside. Honestly, that sounds rather good to me. I’ve seen others pull out one small tree or a wreath and call it done. Embracing minimalism might just be my new holiday tradition.