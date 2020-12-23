The Lake Placid Garden Club would like to express a “heartfelt” thank you to all who made our Holiday Home and Garden Tour a wonderful success. First, thank you hostesses of our two beautifully decorated homes that put everyone in the holiday spirit. Secondly, thank you to the four amazing gardens and their owners who walked us through their gardens alive with well nurtured plants, flowers, shrubs and trees. One of the gardens was extremely large with boulders from the Rockies, Canada and Colorado brought in by cranes, which gave the gardens an extremely aesthetic look with huge trees, blooming plants and bushes that were placed in garden sections. There was even a picnic area to sit and gaze upon the greenery.
Bunches of “handclaps” to our sponsors — Alan Jay, All About Realty, Heartland Bank, Publix and Wauchula Bank. “Cheers'' to the many generous businesses that purchased ads for our tickets and gave donations to our event; we would never have been able to be as successful without your help. Many “kudos” to our fun-loving members for all their hard work, donations, handiwork, baked goods and for their volunteer time spent organizing and setting up the tour.
Also, thank you to the Masonic Lodge in Lake Placid for generously opening their lodge to us for our café and boutique. The location was ideal and we had many visitors.
Special thanks to all our visitors for spending the day with us.
The Lake Placid Garden Club will be able to award several scholarships, camperships and sponsorships to our Lake Placid youth because of your generosity. This is our only fundraiser each year and we hope you will continue to support us. Our meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month from September through May at the Town Government Center. Social is at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is at noon. Please come and join us. For information, call Sharon at 863-531-0060.
Sandy Otway
Lake Placid Garden Club
Lake Placid