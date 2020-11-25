LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is hosting its 10th annual Home and Garden Tour. This holiday tradition will help you get in the mood for the Christmas season. It’s a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon, specifically Dec. 5, from noon until 4 p.m.
Each year the LP Garden Club sends participants on a scavenger hunt of sorts in search of homes and gardens around Lake Placid that are decorated with a Christmas theme. The event starts out at the Holiday Café, which this year happens to be at the Masonic Lodge at 103 N. Main Ave., in downtown Lake Placid. You can arrive early at 11:30 a.m. to get ahead start. (Covid-19 compliant).
At the café, you will find a beverage and cookies waiting. Plus, there will be holiday arts and crafts available for purchase at the boutique. As in the past, ticket holders are asked to bring an ornament to decorate a Christmas tree for a needy family.
Actually, you don’t have to start off at the café. You can plan your own route and maybe catch the café in the middle or at the end of the tour. At 4 p.m., a $100 bill will be raffled off. The winning ticket will be drawn by a member of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. (You do not have to be present to win.)
Proceeds from this fund raiser are used to send children to the summer FFGC Wekiva Youth Camp, located at Wekiva Springs State Park in Apopka. In addition, scholarships are awarded each year to graduating seniors, along with sponsorships to deserving children who wish to study animals and native plants at Archbold Biological Station.
For tickets to this great day out, contact Peg at 863 221-5715 or Karen at 317 395-4912. The price is $15 per ticket for an enjoyable time. On the day of the event, tickets may be purchased at the Holiday Café (Masonic Lodge). Ticket holders will be provided with a brochure that includes the map and a description of the homes and gardens on display.
The members of the Lake Placid Garden Club thank you in advance for supporting this worthwhile holiday event.