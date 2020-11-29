SEBRING, FL — Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced last week the sale of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sebring, a 66-room hospitality property located in Sebring, according to Ryan Nee, regional manager of the firm’s Miami office. The asset sold for $4,600,000.
The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Ahmed Kabani, and Ryan T. Shaw, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office.
“The Seller (TRUST) completed construction in 2005 and had the property managed by Driftwood. The present buyer, with his experience, will take to it to the next level,” said Kabani
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sebring is located at 4389 Keiber Blvd. in Sebring.