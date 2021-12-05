SEBRING — There were a lot of people in Merritt Island Friday night to cheer on the Sebring Blue Streaks, but there were a lot of people who stayed behind and enjoyed the excitement of Sebring’s Christmas parade.
The weather was perfect for a football game or a parade ... a little cool, but not too much. Whichever event residents chose to enjoy, there was plenty of things to cheer and smile about.
As the sun was setting, floats lined up along the Sebring Parkway starting at Home Avenue waiting for just the right moment to make their way to Ridgewood Drive. Just like clockwork, the parade began at 7 p.m.
Sebring Christmas Parade Chair Ian Belanger was right in predicting a parade that appeared to be back to its former participation levels. And, as promised, Sebring High School Band Director Anthony Juliano kept his promise of having the Marching Band and drum line in the parade.
Belanger said there were 70 floats and groups registered to participate, more than had been registered just days earlier.
The floats, vehicles, dance teams, pageant royalties and government officials all made it a winter wonderland feeling in the Sunshine State.
It was a large crowd of young and young at heart who turned out for the parade. It didn’t disappoint with plenty of organizations, groups and businesses spreading the holiday spirit.
Belanger said it was the best parade in the past three years. The last two years had about half as many participants, but this year saw participation back to pre-COVID numbers. He said officiants cut back on some COVID protocols, and allowed walkers to hand out candy this year.
“The crowd’s participation was back to normal or maybe even better than recent years. The kids had fun and everyone was in good spirits,” he said.
Lake Placid will have its Christmas parade at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 on Main Avenue and Interlake Boulevard.