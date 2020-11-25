The holiday season can be a joyous time as we reunite with family and friends, as well as a time of despair for those who may not be able connect with loved ones or who are alone.
Domestic disputes and, sadly, suicides become more common during a normal holiday season, but this year’s pandemic is likely to magnify the problem by orders of magnitude.
Even those of us with stable home lives and mental health are prone to feel emotional distress, anxiety, confusion and powerlessness in the face of the risk of contracting COVID-19 or the need to curtail normal holiday activities.
If you feel like there’s no way to solve your problem or address your pain, the Department of Health wants you to know help is available.
No matter how much pain you’re experiencing, you’re not alone. Feeling suicidal doesn’t mean that you are weak or flawed. It only means that you feel hopeless in the moment. There is a way back to feeling normal again and there are people who want to help you get there. With time and support, you can overcome your problems and the pain and help keep you safe. If you, a loved one, or someone you know feels suicidal, please seek help immediately, advises one behavioral health expert.
Warning signs of suicide include:
• Increased alcohol and drug use
• Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself
• Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live
• Aggressive and/or anxious behavior
• Sleeping too little or too much
• Withdrawal from friends, family and community
• Dramatic mood swings
• Impulsive or reckless behavior
Suicidal behaviors are a psychiatric emergency. If have a friend or loved one engaged in any of the following, of if you recognize these symptoms in yourself, please seek help:
• Giving away possessions
• Tying up loose ends, like organizing personal papers
• Saying goodbye to friends and family
If you are near any items that you are thinking about using to hurt yourself, put them away and out of reach. If you’ve been drinking alcohol or taking drugs, stop. It will only make you feel more out of control.
To keep yourself from feeling suicidal, get the help and treatment you need, build your support network with friends, family, your minister or pastor, and support groups. Take one step at a time.
Warning signs aren’t always obvious, and they may vary from person to person. Some people make their intentions clear, while others keep suicidal thoughts and feelings secret. Just like signs of a stroke or heart attack, know the warning signs of suicide to save a life.
If someone is imminently threatening suicide and has the access and the means to do so, call 911.
Need to talk or get immediate help in a crisis?
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for English, 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish.
Florida Department of Children and Families: 1-850-300-4323
Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Rural Response Hotline, (800) 464-0258
Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (press 2 for Spanish), or text TalkWithUs for English or Hablanos for Spanish to 66746.
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522
National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453
National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
The Eldercare Locator: 1-800-677-1116
An editorial from the McCook Daily Gazette, Nebraska.