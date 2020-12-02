When cooking this holiday season, use these recipe tweaks and make everything healthier. My ideas are designed to improve immune function. Don’t be afraid to experiment in the kitchen with different healing herbs and spices.
Slivers of Swiss Chard
Dark leafy greens are nutrient dense. So add one large green leaf of Swiss Chard to a big salad, just make sure to cut it into thin pieces or slivers, so that it combines well into your Romaine lettuce. This superfood offers important antioxidant compounds to your salad that help boost immunity and improve methylation.
Turmeric
One half teaspoon (dried) of turmeric into the green bean casserole will go virtually unnoticed by even kids. You can also grate about a teaspoon of fresh turmeric, and either way, it adds strong anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory benefits.
Enhance the water
Add immune-boosting herbs to the pot of simmering water with potatoes (when you’re making mashed potatoes). Enhance the water of any soup with a Bay leaf, or two-inch piece of astragalus root, or both. Remember to pull them out before serving.
Shiitake mushrooms
Using these mushrooms in your stuffing instead of plain ones adds biologically active compounds that fight cancer and inflammation. A 2015 study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition concluded that shiitake reduces CRP (C-Reactive Protein).
Cauliflower
Most people know about making cauliflower mash as a substitute for the high-carb regular mashed potatoes. But what about “cauliflower mac and cheese?” I have this recipe posted on my website.
Fresh rosemary, sage or thyme
Everyone is used to using dried spices from a jar, but if you ever try the fresh sprigs, you’ll never go back. If you are cooking gravy, scissor in some fresh rosemary, and put some thyme in too.
Pumpkin seed oil
Add 2 teaspoons to your pumpkin pie filling before cooking it for a profoundly richer flavor and powerful medicinal benefits. It’s rich in vitamin E, zinc, omega fatty acids and is well known to support prostate and breast health.
Garlic
Anywhere you can add garlic, do so. You can even roast a whole head of garlic if you wrap it in foil and cook it inside the oven. Then spread it onto crackers or add a dollop to mashed potatoes. Garlic contains allicin, which is a very strong anti-viral and antibacterial compound.
Dried tart cherries
Instead of cranberries add dried tart cherries into your stuffing. These contain natural melatonin, which is deeply relaxing, plus there’s research to show cherries support gout. Tart cherries reduce muscle breakdown and speed up recovery too. They have virtually no fat or sodium and taste delicious, not too sweet. The health benefits of tart cherries are so well-documented that I added it to one of my Collagen Beauty Powder formula, which is designed for healthy hair, beautiful skin and strong nails.
Substitutes for wine
If you don’t want to drink red wine (or alcohol), you can make a 50/50 mix of tonic water with pomegranate juice. You can also find alcohol-free egg nog everywhere. Finally, you can sip on warm apple cider.
If you’re interested in more recipe tweaks, I have a longer version of this article posted at my website right now, at suzy cohen.com.
