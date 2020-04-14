In the midst of a global pandemic it can be easy to forget about things that were once important before the world was flipped upside down. In this circumstance, Easter. The only indication I got that it was Easter Sunday was that my mother messaged me, wishing me a happy holiday. This wasn’t until about noon.
Being worried about health and the general happenings of the world kind of overshadowed Easter for me this year. Coupled with the fact that there were no family or community gatherings, I ended up spending Easter at home doing nothing special. The most exciting thing that happened all weekend in fact was watching my father’s elderly dog.
This makes you wonder about the importance we as a community place on social gatherings over spending time with immediate family. It also makes me think about how much effort and stress people usually put into planning the holiday. Coloring eggs, making Easter baskets, cooking food for crowds of people, all seems way over the top at a time like this.
Of course, people should still be able to enjoy the holiday. Some of my favorite memories with my family are from holidays like Easter. But, the over the top, extreme holiday that we have been told to strive for doesn’t seem worth it now, when we were all able to survive the holiday in quarantine.
Instead, I think that we should shift our perspective on Easter and holidays like it, to focus more on connecting with each other rather than focusing on throwing an absolute banger of an Easter egg hunt.
And while many might moan that holidays are not supposed to be spent at home, or that the holiday has a focus on gathering, I ask why. What’s wrong with staying home for Easter? I know I found it a lot more comfortable. Not only was I comfortable, but I was able to make and eat foods that I liked, and had the freedom to do whatever holiday festivities I desired.
I could have dyed eggs, made an Easter basket for my significant other, and had traditional Easter foods, all accompanied by my loved ones on FaceTime. And, this is what many people did. Since the coronavirus has changed the way we live our lives, many are becoming more and more adaptable. Whole families have the ability to FaceTime together, making being together virtually an option.
Even though we are having to deal with new issues as we adapt to the changing world around us, I think it’s better to look at what new opportunities are available to us rather than looking at what we are missing out on. Easter is a holiday important to many, whether for religious or personal reasons, and it can feel like we’re unable to enjoy the holiday because of current circumstances. But, this isn’t true. Experiencing Easter differently this year might seem weird or strange, but it has its perks. Sometimes, you just have to change your perspective.