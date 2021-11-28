The holidays have always had an effect on COVID-19 numbers and this week is no exception, as the Florida Department of Health did not release its weekly update on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has numbers through Wednesday, with no numbers available for Thanksgiving or Friday.
The CDC was showing Florida with a seven-day average of 1,511 new cases per day through Wednesday, which is consistent with the numbers seen the last two weeks. The state has seen a total of 3,684,332 cases total.
The New York Times is showing an average of 43 deaths per day and a total of 61,147 deaths in the state.
Florida has seen the lowest number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the U.S. for the third straight week, while Minnesota is seeing the highest number of new cases per 100,000 population, with New Hampshire seeing the second-highest.
CDC was showing the county with 31 new cases for the seven-day period of Wednesday, Nov. 17 through Tuesday, Nov. 23.
CDC is showing Highlands County with 62,692 people receiving at least one vaccine dose, although that does include out-of-county resident vaccinations. FDOH showed the county with 59,446 on the Nov. 19 report.
The New York Times is showing Highlands County with 560 COVID deaths, which is an increase of two from a week ago.
Nationally, numbers have continued to inch upwards, with the CDC showing the seven-day average in the U.S. at 94,266 new cases per day. Deaths have held steady the past week and the country is averaging 982 new deaths per day over the past seven days.
As expected, vaccinations did climb now that more ages are eligible for booster shots and the U.S. reported an average of 1.79 million shots per day, according to Bloomberg. A total of 454 million shots have been given in the U.S.
Globally, vaccination numbers increased, with Bloomberg showing an average of 35.4 million shots per day given over the last week and a total of 7.89 billion shots in all have been given.
John Hopkins University & Medicine is showing a total of 260.9 million cases and 5.19 million deaths worldwide from COVID-19.