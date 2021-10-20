You might call it a miracle that a Holocaust survivor, imprisoned seven years in seven different Nazi concentration camps, dehumanized daily, tortured and almost marched to his death....refused to live a life of hate.
That man was Abraham Kaner. He was born in Poland, April 17, 1924. Last week his daughter, Annette Melendez told his story based on notebook after notebook of reminiscences she documented. Kaner shared her dad’s reflections of his concentration camp imprisonment during the years (1939-1945). He was nearly worked to death simply because he was a Jew.
He was reluctant to tell his story to his daughter until his wife told him it was okay to do so, so the world would always remember.
Annette Melendez mesmerized the full house of guests at Chicane’s restaurant last week who attended the first season luncheon meeting of the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative.
HAII has the mission to support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public. They hold luncheon meetings where they invite guest speakers to share their stories of Israel and the Holocaust making sure the world NEVER FORGETS the torture and death of millions of Jews.
Melendez’ talk reiterated that plea to never let the world forget. She spoke in detail of the torture her dad underwent when he was arrested by the Gestapo when he was 11 years old in Kielce, Poland
Her presentation was set in a question/answer format led by her friend Terry O’Leary. The plan was to use this format as Annette felt she was too shy to just give a straight presentation. That proved wrong. As soon as she began to answer his questions, she spellbound the guests with details of her father’s seven-year imprisonment.
O’Leary introduced Melendez saying, “We need to hear these stories over an over again.”
O’Leary: What happened in Poland?
Melendez: Before the war my dad said we were a typical loving family. My grandfather owned a jewelry store in Kielce. They owned a beautiful apartment, often spent time at a resort and were respected members of the town. He shared the family history with my dad and his brother and sister. My grandfather was the first to feel things change. Jewish restrictions began. A spy was discovered in his apartment complex. The Nazi began to demand gold, fur coats and anything of value. Dad’s uncle was older and he was forced to do hard labor which he could not. He was beaten and died of his injuries. The Jews were forced to wear yellow arms bands as identification.
All the businesses owned by Jews were closed down. My grandfather quickly gave away all his jewelry so they had something to bargain with in hopes of survival. Soon after, the family was moved to smaller quarters, a ghetto of 25,000 people. They were required to work for the Nazi. If they worked slowly they were beaten on the spot and many were murdered. Most of the family were murdered and because he was only eleven he was sent to his first concentration camp to work hard labor 10-12 hours a day with only one meal. He told me stories of how Jews were forced to kill other Jews and how the guards would grab people randomly and hang them in front of the others. The horror never stopped.
O’Leary: How did your dad survive?
Melendez: The Nazi did not kill the healthy as they needed their labor. He was badly beaten one time because he found small potatoes and hid them in his pants. Another time he was locked closely between two electric fences, forced to raise his arms and keep them up. If he lowered them he would be electrocuted. He stood that way all day until the guards released him. Another time a number of prisoners had escaped and were recaptured. He had to watch as they were executed before him and the other Jews.
Often he picked dandelions and shoved them into his mouth to gain some energy. I believe he survived because he told me he heard a voice inside telling him to keep going because someone must live to tell the story of the horror.
O’Leary: How did your dad begin to tell you his story?
Melendez: In junior high school I saw a film about the Holocaust and saw tattooed numbers on the arms of the Jews. I saw the Jews stripped and issued striped prison outfits. I literally ran home and asked, “Was that you daddy?” He said yes and that began his sharing his seven years in the camps and the death march that he survived when the Americans came and freed those still alive. It was May 8, 1945. The best words he ever heard were, “You are liberated.”
I was about 12 and to the day he died at age 78 he never wore anything with stripes! He showed me his tattoo number on his wrist. It was B-477. He told me it added up to 18 and 18 in Hebrew means “Life.” That was a good omen to him.
O’Leary: Did anyone else in his family survive?
Melendez: He was reunited with his brother with the help of a Catholic priest who kept a notebook with the names of survivors he collected.
O’Leary: Your notes mention that the Oscar winning film director Steven Spielberg has collected 57,000 accounts from survivors and your dad shared his story with him.
Melendez: Yes. Spielberg wrote a letter to my dad with the words, “Dear Mr. Kaner. In sharing your personal testimony as a survivor of the Holocaust you have granted future generations the opportunity to experiences personal connection with history.”
During the presentation, O’Leary passed Melendez’s notebooks to the guests so they could read other details of Abraham Kaner’s life in the seven various camps as well as view photos of his family.
After the war Kaner wanted to settle in America. As a potential immigrant he was required to show a talent to offer his new country. He had learned photography when he was young and that skill allowed him to settle in the Bronx, New York where he raised his family with Annette being the oldest. He became a professional photographer.
“Dad never wanted to return to Poland,” said Melendez. Jewish property and holdings were never returned to them. I was so proud of my dad because with all the torture and horror he experienced, he never was filled with hatred.”
Melendez moved to Avon Park six years ago and said although a bit shy, would be open to telling the story of her dad to other groups. She closed her presentation saying, “I feel it is my job and my children’s job to tell this story so we never forget.” She can be reached by calling 646-322-0551 and leave a message and your return number.
