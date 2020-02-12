SEBRING — Boots propped up, pizza in hand, teens, pre-teens and country music playing from the radio on Tuesday, belied the exhausting hard work the 4-H members have put into raising the livestock they had at the Highlands County Fairgrounds. Future Farmers of America and 4-H members show all manner of animals that would be found on a farm including cows and steers, poultry and goats, swine and rabbits.
Layton Sapp has been a 4-H member for 13 years and is showing a cow. He shared the importance of clubs that have a focus on agriculture.
“This is a growing industry,” he said. “We are raising quality beef cows. This is the leading industry behind oranges.”
Layton said the members normally get their cows from ranches in July at about 400-500 pounds. The members have until the fair to get their weight up for the show and ready for the livestock auction that takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The cows are not trained when they are purchased off the ranch.
“We learn the proper way to handle them,” Layton said. “It takes a lot of work to get them to trust you. You can get stomped on and you can get hurt.”
Matthew Mizell is one of the youngest members showing one of the largest cows this season. His cow is a Charolais named Clyde who weighed in at 1,328 pounds. Watching the youngsters in the ring with animals that outweigh them by some 1,200 pounds is a little daunting, especially when they decide they have had enough and want to kick or run.
“I show cows because I like to learn to take care of steers and human beings,” Matthew said.
Paula Sapp has been a 4-H leader for 14 years and has no plans to stop anytime soon.
“The kids spend countless hours on them,” she said. “They get up in the mornings and have to take care of them. They have to work with them after school, too.”
The kids have washed and blow dried — yes, you read that right — and taught their livestock their best manners. Unbeknownst to the cows, that primping and pampering was for naught as they are going to be auctioned to go to the market for eating.
The kids have all named their animals but know not to become attached because the animal will eventually be slaughtered.
“The way I see it, I have given them a better life,” Layton Sapp said. “They get to have feed all day instead of being on a feed lot.”
Matthew saw things a bit differently. He said he would be a little sad but also glad when the auction was over.
By the time the livestock gets to the auction, the young men and women could easily spent over $2,000 on their animal. It is important to get a good auction price in order to make up for the outlay.
When an animal doesn’t make weight, the residents of Highlands County have rallied around these hardworking young people.
One pig who did not meet weight this year is being raffled off on social media. Other animals have been bought by residents in the community to support the kids and enable them to buy another show animal in July.
County residents really rally around the agricultural clubs to ensure the youngster’s success, Paula Sapp said. When Ayla Gross was in a terrible accident that threatened her life, the Sapps took her cow to their house to care for it. When the doctor gave her clearance, Ayla was back in the saddle, so to speak.
These kids must really like what they do because it is hard work and expensive to boot, pardon the pun. Sapp is no softy and openly admits that she makes the kids work. What she doesn’t tell you is she spoils them with pizza and soda on their breaks.
“If you wanna play with the big dogs, you gotta practice with the big dogs,” she said after telling one of the smaller kids to get into the ring with his heifer.
“I enjoy the kids’ passion for showing their livestock and helping the community during the rest of the year, like with the food drives. I love their hard work and ethics.”