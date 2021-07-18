As I walked through the barn, I immediately saw it coming. About the size of a large grape, it was making a beeline for me, but I reflexively swatted with my hand and surprisingly made contact. As she hit the pavement below, I snatched her up and regarded her impressive appearance.
The black horse fly is a stunner, whether you are running in fear, swatting in agony or simply observing her actions. Measuring about an inch long in size, this is one huge fly. Of the nearly 350 species, many have iridescent eyes with which to regard you before they impale you with their bladelike mouth parts.
Readily visible with the naked eye, her dual knifelike feeding parts resemble two small blades. These easily lacerate the tough skin of horses or softer, unfortunate humans, leaving a bleeding wound. After she dabs up her blood meal with her soft, spongy labella, another part of her feeding apparatus, she flies off, leaving her victim to ooze and ouch. In an area where these flies increase in number, livestock can be seriously impacted by ongoing bites and blood loss due to an anticoagulant in the female’s saliva. As she feeds, her saliva prevents clotting and allows the wound to flow freely. Only females feed in this way, aiming to get the protein needed to incubate her eggs and further the species. Outside of this need, she and the males get nourishment from flower nectar and serve as important pollinators.
Males will be coal black in color while females are a duller black. Females also have some spacing between their large eyes where males have eyes that meet up together. In larval form, these flies look like large segmented white and tan caterpillars. When held, they jerk and squirm to wriggle out of danger. Found in muddy, wet areas or in water, they are also predatory and the larvae feed on other insects as they develop into these fearsome flies.
Help is on the way for equines and humans however, in the form of a very large, attractive wasp. The horse guard is a solitary wasp, meaning they are singular and do not live in bee hives or paper wasp nests you may be more familiar with. Instead, this remarkable huntress flies about seeking her specialized prey, in this case horse flies, which she will capture and sting. Once stunned, the paralyzed horse fly is flown back to the sandy soils where this female has dug a burrow. She feeds the stunned prey to her larval young and then closes the burrow back up once again. This wasp will return over and over again to repeat the feeding process and hopefully alleviate a few miserable bites for another creature.