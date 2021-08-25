At this year’s 8th Annual Stop the Violence Giveaway on Saturday Aug. 7, we were able to reach more than 600 children. We had a great day and the community’s generosity allowed us to distribute food packages, cereal, water and book bags.
The Highlands County COPS Adapt Unit were on hand to help distribute and connect to the youth in our community.
A special thanks to our sponsors who made this all possible, The Highlands County Food Bank, Clarke Pest Control, Walmart, Anytime Fitness of Lake Placid, Precision Auto Body & Fleet LLC and many individual contributors.