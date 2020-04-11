The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. is ready to provide help to those is need in this trying time. If you are in need or know someone in need, please reach out to us either by phone, email or our website (phone: 863-633-0145, email: the holytrap@gmail.com , website: theholytrapministries.org).
If you are a first responder, elderly or have children at home and are in the need of supplies, please reach out to us, we are here to help. We will deliver to your door step for your safety and the safety of our volunteers. (Please do not come out until after volunteers have left.)
In addition, if you would like to help in our efforts, please contact us. We are in need of volunteers and/or donations.
Thank you for your time and help in our efforts to ease the burden of our fellow citizens in need.
The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc.
Sebring