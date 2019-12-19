The Lake Placid Garden Club would like to share a “heartfelt” thank you to the three beautiful homes and their hostesses: One home is complete with a huge decorated “man cave,” one home with a '50s white Christmas tree brought back to life by Garden Club members with grape leaves and magnolia leaves, and one home with decorated trees in every room, including an upside-down tree with a train running through it. Also, a Florida Friendly garden that was started with clippings and donations.
Also, last but not least, the Tropical Harbor clubhouse decorated with a fun filled Disney theme. The residents dressed in Disney character costumes, even the latest “Frozen” characters on the porch and an early American dining room in the library. Four ladies baked tons of cookies and served them to all the visitors.
Our members appreciate all their hard work and for being a wonderful part of our home tour this year.
Bunches of “handclaps” to our sponsors: Publix, Alan Jay and Wauchula State Bank, plus several individual donations that helped support our fundraising event and also, the businesses who purchased ads for our tickets. Special thanks to Heartland National Bank for their $100 donation for our raffle tickets.
All of these generous donations helped make our tour a “huge success.” A special thanks to all the visitors for sharing a wonderful day with us.
Many “kudos” to our fun loving members for all their hard work, handiwork, donations and baked goods. Our fundraiser was truly a successful event and a special kickoff to the holiday season. The LPGC will be able to award several additional scholarships to our Lake Placid students due to your generosity. This event is our only yearly fundraiser and we hope you will continue to support us.
The Lake Placid Garden Club meets the second Wednesday of each month from September through May at the Presbyterian Church Friendship Room on Oak Avenue in Lake Placid. Social hour is at 11:30 a.m. and lunch begins at 12 p.m. Come and join us.
For information, call Paula at 863-835-2419 or Sherry at 770-605-0277.
Sandy Otway
Publicity Chair
Lake Placid Garden Club