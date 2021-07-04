TALLAHASSEE — Preventing local regulations, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday approved a measure that is designed to help people run “cottage” food operations out of their homes. DeSantis signed the bill after lawmakers in April passed it in a 30-10 vote in the Senate and a 90-28 vote in the House.
Dubbed the “Home Sweet Home Act,” the measure will increase how much money residents can make from selling food out of their homes. It will raise an annual gross sales cap from $50,000 to $250,000 on foods sold by mail, the internet or through delivery without having to conform with state permitting requirements. It also will “preempt” local regulations, giving control to the state.
The bill (HB 663) was backed by the Institute for Justice, a national libertarian non-profit group.
“The new law will modernize Florida’s cottage food laws, bringing them in line with many other states,” Justin Pearson, the organization’s Florida office managing attorney, said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “And since 83% of cottage food entrepreneurs are women, it will help spark new women-owned businesses across the Sunshine State.”
But during discussion on the House floor this spring, Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, argued that the proposal would expand small businesses into “commercial size” operations.
“In our local cities, that type of evolution can lead to noise concerns, traffic concerns,” Eskamani said.