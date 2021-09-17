SEBRING — A place that holds memories and launched dreams may have a chance to keep doing that.
Two men from Highway Park, who walked and played on those grounds, hope to keep that place alive for many more to come.
Quavis L. Shuler and his nephew, Jovanni Shuler, have started donating funds to help restore and maintain the basketball courts at Carver Park, also known as MLK Park, in their home neighborhood.
This month, already, they have given $1,638 to pay for asphalt sealing and restriping of the courts at Carver/MLK Park. They plan to give more.
“Some of my best memories actually happened on that basketball court,” Quavis Shuler said. “We would pretend we were Michael Jordan.”
He said kids and adults — the whole neighborhood — would gather at that park, just come together and have fun.
In February 1998, right out of high school, Quavis Shuler entered the military — the U.S. Marine Corps — where he would spend the next 22 years and five days.
“What drew me to the Marine Corps? At that time, I knew I didn’t want to go to college. The only other thing available for me [to do] at that moment was working at Burger King,” Quavis Shuler said.
He was even offered the position of manager, he said. He turned it down to become a Marine. The hardest branch of the service, it gave him the challenge he wanted and took him to Afghanistan, Iraq, Thailand, Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Belgium and Amsterdam.
Jovanni also had dreams on the Carver/MLK Park basketball court, once he finally got to play.
“As a kid, it was hard to get on the court,” Jovanni Shuler said. In middle school, he was small and since most of the bigger kids would come on the holidays, he didn’t get a lot of time with the ball.
That was, he said, until he reached ninth grade. Up until then, he was the last one picked for junior varsity basketball. Then he had a growth spurt, from 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet 2 inches.
“That was when my self-motivation kicked in,” Jovanni Shuler said.
He was soon playing varsity, and then went to Savanna State, a Division I school, after graduation. There he made three school records: most points in one game, most points in a season and most steals in one game.
Only the record for steals still stands, he said, but he held the rank at that time as one of the top 50 individual players in that division, as well as an ESPN listing among the top 50 for steals.
From there Jovanni played international basketball, first in Iceland, then in Kuwait, Portugal, France, Canada, Germany, Luxembourg, China, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia. He learned three other languages along the way.
Jovanni found himself just 45 minutes from Normandy. He visited the beaches of D-Day and Normandy American Cemetery. Quavis, now retired from the Marines, said he now hopes to make these travels and see all the things he couldn’t see as a soldier.
As the years went by, the Shulers started hearing talk that their home court – their “Field of Dreams” – had become deserted. Quavis Shuler, now owner of Q&A Trucks LLC, got together with his nephew and they decided to donate funds to bring the courts back up to playing specifications.
They believe that having that place, that central space where everyone gathered and which everyone considered a part of “home,” helped them to reach out and achieve their dreams. They want to see it inspire others.
“The more support we can get in there, the more we can do in our community,” Quavis Shuler said. “We can continue to do great things in Lake Placid and Highlands County, as a whole.”