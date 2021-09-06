SEBRING — If you’re thinking about a home garden for fresh vegetables, an outside hobby or just a way to de-stress, you’re not alone.
In the height of the first wave of COVID-19, people around the world took up home gardening. Reuters reported how people used it to provide food when lockdowns slowed the harvest and distribution of many crops. Furloughed workers and people working from home looked to gardening as a way to occupy free time and de-stress.
Highlands County saw a lot of people get into it, said Residential Horticulture Agent David Austin at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Office in Highlands County. The core gardeners, he said, are retirees.
“A lot of people on social media said they wanted to spend time in a garden,” Austin said. “Most of the talk was when [we] were shut down. They were looking for things to do.”
Being able to go outside while still sheltering at home also held appeal, he said, but it went back to the status quo after the shutdown. He still gets about 67 people in his gardening classes, however, including master gardeners.
When to plantGardening is all about timing and geography, Austin said: “You can’t grow tomatoes in the summer like you did in Michigan.”
Florida’s summer is too hot for most vegetables. One person in his class grew herbs all summer long in Las Vegas, but couldn’t do that here. The difference is humidity, he said. Someone grew big heads of broccoli here, he added, but in the desert, that plant would flower too soon.
“Every place is a little different,” Austin said.
Florida’s fall is the better time to plant, with a growing season into late spring for all kinds of vegetables, said Austin. The University of Florida has a vegetable gardening guide divided between North, South and Central Florida regions, with planting dates for each.
How to plantAustin has a bit of good news for anyone who doesn’t know how to get started: You don’t have to build a bed. Instead, you can get started with a pot, or just a boot — an actual shoe — as a place to plant.
“You don’t have to have a green thumb. Just learn some basic things,” Austin said. “You have to be persistent. It’s not for everybody.”
That’s one of the “tools” he recommends people include in their “shed,” because someone can spend $400 total on lumber, irrigation, soil and weed barrier only to still get weeds and not get vegetables. One gardener planted early watermelon in the Highlands County Community Garden, he said, and the fruit was doing well, but succumbed to mold and insects in the heat and humidity.
Feeding familyAustin has seen websites with instructions on how to divide up a vacant lot into row crops to cover a person’s or family’s food needs. That’s a possibility, he said, and it’s what early settlers did, but settlers have their whole family involved.
He also suggests people who want shade trees consider planting a fruit tree. He had a class over the summer on “dooryard trees:” Fruit trees just outside your door, especially by your kitchen, which would be easy to guard and close enough to gather ingredients without a basket.
Get educatedTo get educated on growing in Florida, Austin recommends university websites, Florida agriculture experts and, of course, his classes, available by calling 863-402-6540. He warns, however, that not everyone out there knows how to garden, and not every expert knows everything.
He recently had a master gardener show him how Plumeria frangipani would grow here. Parts of the plant are toxic, but the flowers, traditionally used in leis, are edible.
“I never knew that,” Austin said.