This home is located at 2208 Dog Leg Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $297,500 and is listed with Lisa Terrell at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group.
Beautiful, custom-built, inviting pool home overlooks the 11th hole in much sought after Golf Hammock. This two bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage with a circular driveway boasts over 2,600 living square feet with a total of 4,019 square feet.
The moment you walk in the front door you’ll immediately be impressed by the open floor plan with an amazing view of the pool, 13-by45 feet lanai with outdoor wet bar/BBQ area that allows great space for entertaining guests. Solid wood cabinets in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, lots of counter space, breakfast bar, huge pantry and dining room.
The spacious master suite also offers a great view of the pool area and golf course. Master includes dual vanities, large walk-in closet, garden tub and shower. Split floor plan allows guests complete privacy and comfort with an oversized bedroom and bathroom. Large indoor laundry room with plenty of cabinets for extra storage plus utility sink. There are so many upgraded features to this home that you must see to truly appreciate.
For additional information or to schedule a private viewing contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com
MLS #276379