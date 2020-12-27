LAKE PLACID — After serving the office needs of the Lake Placid community since 2006, Mark and Jeanne Fortier decided to give retirement a try. So, they sold their business, Home & Office Essentials, to Dan Stickle. It’s located in downtown Lake Placid at 204 S. Main Ave., a couple blocks south of Interlake Boulevard.
There are any services offered at the establishment. There are rows of all sorts of office supplies, like computer ink, folders, journals, all the way down to paper clips. Then, there’s a section for printing newsletters, business cards, and more. Need something faxed? No problem.
Stickle is a notary, too. Stickle and his brother, Chris, spend most of their time on the Mail Call Shipping side of the building. Home & Office Essentials is an official FedEx, UPS, and DHL site. They’ll even box your items for shipping.
How about laminating or rubber stamps? They do that, too.
If you have confidential files to shred, again, you’re in the right place. You can also pick your office equipment out of their huge catalog and get it quick. If you’re too busy to go to the store, the Home & Office Essentials van is ready for delivery locally.
On the office supply side, manager Terri Lennox will greet you. She moved to Lake Placid from Port St. Lucie where she had been a long-time district manager for Dress Barn.
Stickle’s parents wintered in Lake Placid from Illinois since the early ‘90s. He moved here permanently in 2017. His background is in transportation logistics. But, as he quickly pointed out, that too is all about customer satisfaction.
Home & Office Essentials is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday. The office supply section phone number is 863 465-1661, while the Mail Call department can be reached at 863-531-0081. Email officesupply204@gmailcom, or visit on the web at www.officesuppliesyouneed.com