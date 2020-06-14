This home is at 3413 East Glen Eagles Drive in Avon Park. It is priced for $199,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Perfectly situated on a quiet cul-de-sac on the 18th hole in Highlands Ridge south course. This very well maintained three-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-car garage home has over 1,600 living square feet and over 2,300 total square feet.
This home has an open concept split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, diagonal tile throughout the entire home, granite counter tops in the spacious kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, bay window in the dining area and large pantry.
The master suite has a large walk-in closet, plant shelves, dual sinks, garden tub, shower and sliders to the screened lanai. The guest suite has a private bath, French doors to the third bedroom that could also be an office/den. The living room has an awesome view of the secluded backyard and sliders to the lanai.
Beautiful landscaping features decorative curbing, and lemon, loquat, mango and orange trees. The home has a newer roof, A/C in 2014.
There is a low homeowner’s association fee that covers lawn maintenance as well as all the amenities this community has to offer, including two golf courses, restaurant, two pools, fitness center, pickleball, tennis, fishing and so much more.
This home is move-in ready and will not disappoint. To schedule a private viewing of this beautiful home, call Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaprperties.com
Search for MLS 272788