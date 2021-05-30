This home is at 3212 E Pebble Creek Drive in Avon Park. It is priced for $229,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
The home boasts over 1,500 square feet of living space with a total of 2,293 square feet and is located in one of the most popular 55-plus communities in Highlands County-Highlands Ridge.
This two-bedroom, two-bath home is situated on the second fairway. Beautifully landscaped, decorative curbing and has a 1½-car garage with a separate golf cart garage.
This home is very well-maintained, and has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious master suite, dual sink vanity, his and her closets and a walk-in shower. There is an adjacent 11-by-14-foot room off the master with a built-in desk and two closets perfect for an office, craft/sewing room or could be an additional bedroom.
On the other side of the home is a guest bedroom and private bath.
The spacious kitchen has white cabinets, an eat-in area, large pantry, lots of cabinet space and a bay window.
This home offers the best of both worlds. In the rear of the house you can enjoy the air-conditioned glassed-in lanai with an awesome view of the golf course plus in the front of the home a screened-in porch area for a fresh evening breeze.
Highlands Ridge is an active community with two golf courses, tennis courts, two pools, shuffleboard, horseshoes, pickleball, clubs and much more to enjoy the Florida lifestyle.
To schedule a private viewing of this beautiful home, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358. Ask about MLS 280695.